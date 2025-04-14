Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Sells $1,040,966.50 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,229.06. This represents a 8.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dominick Colangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of Vericel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,217,381.76.

Vericel Stock Down 1.6 %

VCEL opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,476,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vericel by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,775,000 after acquiring an additional 701,064 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

