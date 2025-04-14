Insider Selling: Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Major Shareholder Sells 943 Shares of Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $34,146.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,305.48. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Robert Sumas sold 400 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $14,380.00.

Village Super Market Trading Down 0.4 %

VLGEA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.63. 52,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.42. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

