Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 402695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$275.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $61,033. Insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

