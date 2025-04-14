Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in Intel by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 14,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Intel by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 56,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Intel stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

