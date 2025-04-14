Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,917,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,205,000 after buying an additional 193,497 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,316,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $171.35 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $236.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.97.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

