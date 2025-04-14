Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 16,619 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 566% compared to the average volume of 2,496 call options.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FXY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 872,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,644. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $432.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXY. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,513,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

