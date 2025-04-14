Invesco Ltd. Buys 676,238 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 127.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $90,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 27,642 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

