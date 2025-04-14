Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,673,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,484 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CAE were worth $93,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,911,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,459,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CAE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,213,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,134,000 after buying an additional 181,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $98,436,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,627,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after acquiring an additional 500,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,941,000 after acquiring an additional 423,780 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE Stock Up 2.0 %

CAE stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.