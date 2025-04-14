Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,055,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $88,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,517,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,221,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,501,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,114,000 after acquiring an additional 229,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,912,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,603,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,105 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

