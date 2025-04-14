Invesco Ltd. Has $108.49 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,484,966 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $108,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.55.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

TRNO opened at $54.56 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

