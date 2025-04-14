Invesco Ltd. Has $85.04 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 490,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $85,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,054,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,249,000 after buying an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 785,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,294. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $37.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

