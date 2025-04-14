Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $106,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $1,609,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 607.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 761,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 654,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $25,385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $201,987.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,987.03. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,651,987 shares of company stock worth $132,806,233. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 7.8 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

