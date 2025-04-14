Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,920,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $113,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,676,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,941,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,618 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,159,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Permian Resources by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,636,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $58,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,233.33. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PR shares. Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Permian Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of PR stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $18.06.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

