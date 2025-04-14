Invesco Ltd. Sells 24,945 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $100,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $179.58 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $181.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average is $146.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.