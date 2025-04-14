Invesco Ltd. Sells 66,887 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $84,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AppFolio by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 20.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $213,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,565.30. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $224.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.26 and a 200 day moving average of $231.62.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

