Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,455,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,657,000 after acquiring an additional 65,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP Depinder Sandhu sold 14,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $929,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,517.72. The trade was a 61.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,835.04. This trade represents a 32.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,930 shares of company stock worth $5,861,718 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

