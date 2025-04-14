Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2,643,140.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995,535 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $57,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 268.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 552,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 547,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 203,752 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

