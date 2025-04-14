Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Down 13% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 45,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 47,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
