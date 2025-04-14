Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Down 13% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 45,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 47,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 13.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSHD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 404.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

