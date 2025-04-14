Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTN stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

