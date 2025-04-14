Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,604,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,366,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 750,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,354,000 after buying an additional 69,546 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 945.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.