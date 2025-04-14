Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Buys New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $90.15 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

