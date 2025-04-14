Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,148 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 871% compared to the typical volume of 633 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Lovesac Stock Up 1.5 %

LOVE traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 179,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,001. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.21 million, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $241.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.33 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $789,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,864.17. The trade was a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 12,234.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 681,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 170,045 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,753 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

