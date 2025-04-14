Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,479 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 151% compared to the average volume of 2,179 call options.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 901,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $120.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.66.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $1,669,546.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,933.32. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,201,232. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 121.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 254,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

