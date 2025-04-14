Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 2,066,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,064,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.24 ($0.16).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Up 2.1 %
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.
