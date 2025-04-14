IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.97. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7,604.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 90.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 86,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

