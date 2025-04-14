iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 322,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 389,019 shares.The stock last traded at $74.13 and had previously closed at $73.06.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $593,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

