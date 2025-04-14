iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 728,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,011,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,724,000 after buying an additional 94,145 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 48,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $73.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

