iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Down 85.6% in March

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFGL. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 148,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,282,000.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IFGL traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. 19,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,006. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

