iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Increased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

