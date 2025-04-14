iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Reduced by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after acquiring an additional 493,784 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,223,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $178.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

