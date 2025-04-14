iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,751,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2,752.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 295,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 285,522 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,221,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 506,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 112,668 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 51,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $977.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

