iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Releases Earnings Results

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 139.25% and a negative net margin of 91.66%.
iSpecimen Price Performance
iSpecimen stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,018. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.
About iSpecimen
