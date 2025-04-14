iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Releases Earnings Results

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 139.25% and a negative net margin of 91.66%.

iSpecimen stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,018. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

