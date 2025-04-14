Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.09. 476,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 732,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IE. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $609.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,103.30. This trade represents a 76.80 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,137.28. This represents a 7.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,350 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 1,558,467 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,557,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after buying an additional 130,807 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,081,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 495,325 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

