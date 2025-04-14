J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 15th. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $132.88 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In related news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.70.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

