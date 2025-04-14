JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells $533,961.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $533,961.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,929,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,089,840.20. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 34,724 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,190,338.72.

On Monday, March 3rd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,528,849.95.

On Friday, February 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $652,875.75.

JFrog Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $31.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Report on JFrog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,532 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,002,000 after buying an additional 365,376 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after buying an additional 797,949 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in JFrog by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,211,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 965,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.