Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Up 12.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) were up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 63,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 103,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $605.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 43.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

