Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Up 12.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) were up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 63,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 103,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $605.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 43.90%.
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
