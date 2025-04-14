Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $21.65 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $10.50-10.70 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.17. The firm has a market cap of $365.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson & Johnson stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

