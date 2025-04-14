Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $3,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.19). Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.53%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

