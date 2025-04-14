JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

URBN traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,898. This represents a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,012,448. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock worth $2,421,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,134 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 859,886 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,544,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $31,605,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $21,140,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

