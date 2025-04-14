JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $251.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $264.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.11.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $236.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $660.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.