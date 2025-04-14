Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 347.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.70%. Analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on First Western Financial

First Western Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.