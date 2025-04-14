Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 51,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,949,563.09. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $1,142,842. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $154.24 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.73 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.