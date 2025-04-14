Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,706,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,099,064,000 after purchasing an additional 183,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,427,000 after buying an additional 138,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,665,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,312,000 after acquiring an additional 222,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,391,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $58.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

