Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CFO Sells $113,250.00 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,764.50. The trade was a 16.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $33.24 on Monday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 9.39%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
