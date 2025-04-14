Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CFO Sells $113,250.00 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,764.50. The trade was a 16.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $33.24 on Monday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 9.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 109,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.