Keystone Financial Group Acquires 267 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.