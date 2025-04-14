Keystone Financial Group Acquires 379 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 241,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSM opened at $156.84 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average of $190.93. The firm has a market cap of $813.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.