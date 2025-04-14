Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094,802 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,860,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 953,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,072,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 701,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $120.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.49. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.6838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

