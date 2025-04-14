Keystone Financial Group Has $431,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

FSK stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

