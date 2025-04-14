Keystone Financial Group Invests $403,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IUSB opened at $45.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

