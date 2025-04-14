Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,616,000. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $351,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $44.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

